Battle over Willis allegations continues in Georgia election case

“The DA’s provocative and inflammatory extrajudicial racial comments, made in a widely publicized speech at a historical Black church in Atlanta, and cloaked in repeated references to God, catalyzed the quintessential ‘appearance of impropriety’ regarding her prosecutorial judgement and conduct,” attorneys Steven Sadow and Jennifer Little wrote in a response to Willis.

Wednesday’s filing is the latest salvo in a monthlong battle that began when defendant Michael Roman accused Willis of having a romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, the private attorney she appointed to oversee the election case. Roman also suggested Wade is not qualified for the job and said the pair had benefitted financially from the case.

Willis defended hiring Wade during a Jan. 14 speech at Big Bethel AME Church. She said Wade is qualified for the job, suggesting those who question is qualifications are “playing the race card.” Willis and Wade are Black.

Willis’ comments prompted more motions from Trump and other defendants seeking to disqualify her. Among other things, they argued she is attempting to taint the jury pool for the case.

On Monday a group of ethics experts filed a brief defending Willis. They said her relationship with Wade did not constitute a conflict of interest meriting disqualification under Georgia law. They likewise said her comments at the church do not merit disqualification.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has scheduled a Feb. 15 hearing to hear arguments on Roman’s original motion.