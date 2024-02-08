LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Getting Personal’

Episode 28 — “Getting Personal” — also includes interviews with legal experts who give their takes on what has happened since the first motion to disqualify Willis was filed on Jan. 8. And it makes note of the historic ruling by the federal appeals court in Washington, rejecting Trump’s claims of presidential immunity.

