LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Getting Personal’

The accusations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis continue to get increasingly personal in nature since her acknowledgment of her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.
The latest episode of Season 10 — “The Trump Indictment” — of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast covers more motions that call for Willis’ disqualification from the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and 14 co-defendants.
Episode 28 — “Getting Personal” — also includes interviews with legal experts who give their takes on what has happened since the first motion to disqualify Willis was filed on Jan. 8. And it makes note of the historic ruling by the federal appeals court in Washington, rejecting Trump’s claims of presidential immunity.
