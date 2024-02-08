Breakdown Podcast

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Getting Personal’

In the AJC’s ‘Breakdown’ podcast, efforts to remove DA Willis continue, and legal experts give their takes.
Trump lawyer Steve Sadow, seen here in 2023, renewed his call for Fulton DA Fani Willis to be disqualified. The latest episode of "Breakdown" covers that motion and other continued efforts to remove her, plus what legal efforts think of the allegations. (Michael Blackshire/Michael.blackshire@ajc.com)

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Credit: Michael Blackshire

46 minutes ago

The accusations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis continue to get increasingly personal in nature since her acknowledgment of her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

The latest episode of Season 10 — “The Trump Indictment” — of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast covers more motions that call for Willis’ disqualification from the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and 14 co-defendants.

Episode 28 — “Getting Personal” — also includes interviews with legal experts who give their takes on what has happened since the first motion to disqualify Willis was filed on Jan. 8. And it makes note of the historic ruling by the federal appeals court in Washington, rejecting Trump’s claims of presidential immunity.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

