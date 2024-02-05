Another Trump defendant calls for Willis removal in Ga. election case

In a response filed Friday, the DA’s office and Wade acknowledged the personal relationship but said it does not require Willis or the office to be removed from the case. Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has set a Feb. 15 hearing on the matter.

Shafer’s lawyers cited Willis’ remarks on the weekend of Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday at Big Bethel AME Church. During a speech from the pulpit, Willis questioned why Wade, who is Black, was being singled out when her other two special prosecutors are white.

“The obvious intent of her remarks was to inject and infect the jury pool in Fulton County with unfounded allegations that anyone who dares question her or Mr. Wade’s conduct must have done so for racist purposes,” the motion said. “These comments constitute prosecutorial, forensic misconduct and warrant her removal and that of her office from the prosecution of this case.”

The argument is similar to another disqualification motion filed by lawyers for Trump, who also honed in on Willis’ remarks at Big Bethel.

Shafer is charged in the racketeering case for being a GOP elector at the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, casting an Electoral College vote for Trump even though recounts showed Joe Biden had won Georgia.

In prior court filings, Shafer’s lawyers — Craig Gillen, Anthony Lake and Holly Pierson — said Shafer was following the advice of counsel at the time and that it was not illegal to cast a conditional vote for Trump.

On Monday, Shafer also requested that McAfee change the venue for the case’s later stages to a Georgia county that’s more evenly divided politically.

Shafer suggested that jury selection and the trial take place in either Burke or Peach counties, where former President Donald Trump narrowly received more votes over Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.

”Transfer of venue to either Burke County or Peach County will ensure an impartial and less politically partisan jury, will help shield any trial in this action and any jurors from the intense focus of the news media, and will aid in securing a fair trial for the defendants,” Shafer’s attorneys argued, noting that more than 70% of Fulton County voters opted for Biden in 2020.

Voters in Burke County, located south of Augusta and about 160 miles east of downtown Atlanta, picked Trump over Biden 50.5% to 48.8% four years ago.

Peach County, southwest of Macon and about 100 miles from downtown Atlanta, has a history as one of Georgia’s bellwether counties. In 2020, Trump won Peach with 51.8% of the vote.Shafer noted comments Fulton DA Fani Willis has made about threats of violence she’s received since launching the case.

”Given the threats received by the District Attorney, Mr. Shafer believes that a danger of violence exists if Mr. Shafer and the other defendants are subjected to a trial in Fulton County,” his team argued.

Shafer isn’t the only defendant to push for a change of venue. Codefendant Harrison Floyd has requested that the case be moved to Coffee County, the south Georgia county that’s of interest to Fulton prosecutors due to a breach of voting data.