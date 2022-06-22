BreakingNews
Nguyen wins Democratic runoff for Georgia secretary of state
ajc logo
X

Another Trump candidate defeated; Evans loses runoff to McCormick

Rich McCormick won Tuesday's GOP runoff in Georgia's 6th Congressional District. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Combined ShapeCaption
Rich McCormick won Tuesday's GOP runoff in Georgia's 6th Congressional District. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Rich McCormick, an emergency room physician and former Marine, is likely headed to Congress.

He beat out attorney Jake Evans to win the Republican runoff in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, a conservative-leaning metro Atlanta seat. Evans was unable to translate backing from GOP stars such as former President Donald Trump and onetime U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich into a victory.

Instead, McCormick capitalized on name recognition he built as the Republican nominee in the neighboring 7th District in 2020. He lost that race to Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux and had originally signed up for a rematch against her this year. But then he switched to the 6th District after redistricting made the 7th solidly Democratic and the 6th solidly Republican. (Bourdeaux lost her primary fight last month to U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, who moved from the 6th to the 7th after redistricting.)

McCormick had plenty of endorsements on his own, including Republican Whip Steve Scalise, and he was also boosted by the Club for Growth, a conservative political committee that supported his campaign during both election cycles. Although he didn’t have Trump’s endorsement, his stances are in line with the former president’s “America First” platform.

McCormick has criticized vaccine mandates and falsely accused President Joe Biden of wanting to rig elections.

During an election night victory speech, McCormick preached party unity.

“We have to make sure that we include everybody in this party…we have to be inclusive of people that don’t always agree with us,” he said.

McCormick will face Democratic nominee Bob Christian in the general election.

Taylor Croft contributed to this report.

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Raffensperger, Carr and runoffs set up epic Tuesday in Georgia politics13h ago
Key takeaways from the Georgia-focused Jan. 6 hearing
3h ago
How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC
1h ago
Fans have two options for watching Tuesday night’s Braves game on TV
10h ago
Fans have two options for watching Tuesday night’s Braves game on TV
10h ago
‘I love Atlanta’: Joc Pederson receives Braves World Series ring
The Latest
Nguyen wins Democratic runoff for Georgia secretary of state
49m ago
Collins beats Trump-endorsed Jones in 10th Congressional District contest
52m ago
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia runoff election results
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top