Abortion providers take challenge of ban on procedure to state courts

Georgia’s new law is different from other states’ “heartbeat” statutes because it includes so-called personhood provisions, extending rights to an embryo once fetal cardiac activity can be detected. Parents would be able to claim a fetus, once a heartbeat is detected, on their state income taxes as a dependent, and the measure would also require state officials to count an unborn child toward Georgia’s population. Mothers can also file for child support once cardiac activity is detected.

Asked last week, many agencies said they had not yet put procedures in place to grant rights to an embryo.

In its latest challenge, the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia, representing abortion rights advocates and providers, is asking the court to immediately block the law while the case makes its way through the legal system.

