Abortion providers take challenge of ban on procedure to state courts

Less than a week after a federal appeals court allowed Georgia’s restrictive abortion law to go into effect, activists and providers have taken their challenge of the statute to state court.
The ruling from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week allowed Georgia’s 2019 law to be enforced. That means most abortions are no longer allowed once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity, typically about six weeks into a pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant.
The SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective and other abortion rights groups and providers sued Georgia in 2019 after the Legislature passed the law. Many of those same groups are now suing in Fulton County Superior Court citing the state’s constitution, which some legal experts have said grants a more expansive right to privacy than the U.S. Constitution.
“SisterSong and our partners have been in the fight against Georgia’s six-week abortion ban from the beginning, and today we are sending a clear message that we’re not giving up,” SisterSong Executive Director Monica Simpson said.
About a month ago, the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion and cleared the way for Georgia’s law to take effect.
Georgia’s new law is different from other states’ “heartbeat” statutes because it includes so-called personhood provisions, extending rights to an embryo once fetal cardiac activity can be detected. Parents would be able to claim a fetus, once a heartbeat is detected, on their state income taxes as a dependent, and the measure would also require state officials to count an unborn child toward Georgia’s population. Mothers can also file for child support once cardiac activity is detected.
Asked last week, many agencies said they had not yet put procedures in place to grant rights to an embryo.
In its latest challenge, the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia, representing abortion rights advocates and providers, is asking the court to immediately block the law while the case makes its way through the legal system.
