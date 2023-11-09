AJC poll: If federal government shuts down, GOP will get much of the blame

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Politics
By
21 minutes ago

Republicans in Congress will bear the most blame from Georgians if an agreement cannot be reached in time to avert another government shutdown on Nov. 17, according to an exclusive poll by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Roughly 40% of those polled said they would hold Republican lawmakers most responsible if there is a shutdown, compared with 26% of respondents who said they would hold Democrats liable and 20% who said it is President Joe Biden’s responsibility to prevent agencies from shuttering.

Snellville resident Phillip Childs is among the poll respondents who said Republicans are more to blame “because they have the majority and refuse to pass any budget.”

The House is controlled by Republicans, and hard-liners in the party have pushed their leaders to take increasingly conservative stances as part of the annual appropriations process. As a result, House-approved funding bills have contained steep spending cuts and language to curtail diversity and inclusion programs and limit access to abortions and transgender health care.

The Senate and White House, which are under Democrats’ control, have rejected the House’s approach to funding the government.

Among poll respondents who identified as Democrats, 76% said they would blame Republicans for a shutdown. Thirty-nine percent of independents also point the finger at Republicans, compared with 17% who said Democrats would be responsible and 16% who would hold Biden accountable.

ExploreInteractive: Complete poll results

Among Republicans, however, 44% say Democrats would be responsible for a government shutdown and an additional 37% mentioned Biden.

While Congress approved a stopgap temporary funding bill in September, hard-liners were so outraged they ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy. With another funding deadline looming, poll respondents said they don’t have much faith in members of Congress.

A majority — 57% — said they had little or no confidence Congress can “effectively respond to a crisis” after weeks of turmoil marked by a drawn-out battle over who should succeed McCarthy as speaker and disagreements over emergency aid for Israel and Ukraine.

Independents were more likely than Republicans and Democrats to say they were “not at all confident” in Congress’ ability to navigate difficult decisions. Independents also were more likely than Republicans and Democrats to say they have an unfavorable impression of Congress.

Overall, 69% of respondents said they look at Congress unfavorably, compared with 23% who said they have a favorable opinion.

Scott Brown, who lives in Hall County, said over the years he has seen lawmakers in Washington become increasingly combative and divided. That leads to more gridlock, he said.

“There’s no decorum and there’s no decency in the way people were talking to each other,” he said. “It’s hard to reach an agreement when you started off with inflammatory labels on each other, and so everybody’s looking at what the differences are instead of looking at what our similarities are.”

AJC Georgia voters poll November 2023

- AJC poll: Biden and Trump are deadlocked in battleground Georgia

- Poll shows Georgia Democratic rift over Israel

- FAQ: About the AJC’s poll of Georgia voters

- PDF: View poll crosstabs

Audrey Ellis, who lives in Fairmount in rural northwest Georgia, said her opinion of Washington lawmakers is low because she is tired of the partisan bickering.

“It’s the Democrats against Republicans, Republicans against Democrats,” she said. “Somebody needs to be in there that can get something done and not just yell at each other all the time.”

While Ellis, who is a Republican, is critical of most lawmakers, she gave high marks to her congresswoman, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“She’s got a mouth on her, but she stands up for what she believes in,” Ellis said.

Greene, a Republican who lives in Rome, is generally regarded unfavorably by Georgians. Overall, 57% of respondents said they have an unfavorable opinion of her. That rose to 62% among independents and 76% among Democrats.

Greene fared better among Republicans, with only 38% saying they viewed her unfavorably. However, fewer than half of respondents — 41% — had a favorable opinion of her.

The poll involved 1,002 likely general election voters in Georgia, and the margin of error was 3.1 percentage points. It was conducted Oct. 26-Nov. 3 by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs.

Related

Credit: AP

FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Georgia voters

Credit: TNS

AJC poll: Biden and Trump are deadlocked in battleground Georgia

Credit: AP

AJC poll shows Georgia Democratic rift over Israel

About the Author

Follow Tia Mitchell on facebookFollow Tia Mitchell on twitter

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Analysis: Republican struggles over abortion policy could haunt GOP in 20244h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Actors strike appears over; Ga. major productions could resume soon
8h ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Inside the Atlanta fire department’s dire equipment shortage
21m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For College Football Playoff spot, only one game really matters for No. 2 Georgia
13h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For College Football Playoff spot, only one game really matters for No. 2 Georgia
13h ago

Credit: Family Photo

Suspect transferred back to Fulton jail after re-indictment in 2021 homicide
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Interactive: Poll of Georgia voters, November 2023
21m ago
Wars in Israel, Ukraine sharpen GOP focus in third debate
7h ago
How Georgia’s Trump case could help federal DOJ prosecutors
17h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How to watch the GOP presidential debate on Wednesday
20h ago
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
16h ago
91-year-old retired Atlanta architect is a TikTok sensation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top