Government shutdown nears as House Republicans search for solution

WASHINGTON — Republican in the U.S. House met for two hours Friday evening and again this morning as they look for a plan to avoid a government shutdown that will begin today at midnight.

Twenty-one hardliners, including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, voted with Democrats on Friday to block a GOP stopgap measure that would have cut federal spending steeply while adding in border security language backed by conservatives.

Greene has voted against spending measures because of federal funding going to Ukraine, although more recently she has broadened her criticism to include general complaints about the clunky appropriations process that usually requires Congress to pass stopgap measures to keep agencies open while long-term agreements are ironed out.

“Congress runs on a calendar that’s set up to fail every single year, and then pats themselves on the back when they pass a continuing resolution or overbloated omnibus bill,” she wrote on social media this morning. “That’s not responsible governing. That’s failed leadership from both parties.”

Republicans hold a thin majority in the House, meaning opposition from just a handful of members can tank GOP-led measures. Speaker Kevin McCarthy has not attempted to put proposals on the table that would be supported by Democrats, although there are signs that he may do so today as an 11th hour solution.

Such a move is likely to anger conservatives and lead to an effort to remove him from leadership.

The Senate has a bipartisan stopgap measure on the table, but without unanimous consent there won’t be a final vote until after a shutdown has begun. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter said Friday that it may be time for House Republicans to consider the Senate’s plan, which would keep federal agencies funded at current levels through mid-November and provide $6 billion in new funding for Ukraine plus another $6 billion in disaster relief.

“That’s certainly an option, not necessarily the one that we were hoping for, but it is an option,” Carter, R-Pooler, said. “And at this point it, quite honestly, appears that it’s either that or shut down.”

Other Republicans are hoping that McCarthy can work out a deal that appeases the hardliners. Rep. Andrew Clyde voted in favor of the GOP-drafted stopgap, but he is aligned with the conservatives who have criticized the appropriations process and insisted on changes.

Clyde, who represents northeast Georgia, said Friday night that he was hopeful McCarthy would put a new short-term spending deal on the floor that keeps government agencies open but cuts their funding while boosting resources at the southern border to deal with the influx of immigrants.

“I think that’s the best option we have right now,” the Athens Republican said. “And I think it will foster a higher trust level and a continuation of the appropriations process.”

Such a deal could get enough hardliners to flip their votes and pass a stopgap measure, but it is unlikely to gain traction in the Democratic-led Senate, which means a shutdown in a matter of hours is still likely.