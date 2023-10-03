Vote will happen today on effort to remove McCarthy as U.S. House speaker

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House is scheduled to vote this afternoon on whether an effort to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his top role should move forward.

The vast majority of Republicans are expected to oppose the effort, while Democrats who want a member of their own party as speaker are likely to support it. But its success will depend on how many GOP hard-liners, led by Florida U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, will be willing to vote with Democrats to sink McCarthy’s speakership.

None of the nine Republicans in Georgia’s delegation are expected to join Gaetz’s crusade, which is formally called a “motion to vacate.” That includes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of the House’s most conservative members. She has criticized the appropriations process under McCarthy but calls him a friend and ally; she has defended his leadership.

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde had been considered the most likely to support McCarthy’s ouster, but he made it clear Tuesday morning that he did not believe it was the right course of action.

“I do not intend to support a motion to vacate at this time, as I believe we must be focused on passing the remaining appropriations bills in a fiscally responsible manner,” said Clyde, a Republican who lives outside Athens. “Conservative appropriations bills are currently our best way to address wokeness and weaponization in our government.”

All five Georgia Democrats in the House are expected to support McCarthy’s ouster after receiving communication from their leadership that members of the party should not help save the speaker from the infighting among members of his own party.

Prior to those notices, U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop said that he would follow the directives of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. Bishop said McCarthy’s situation was of his own making after he struck an agreement with the hard-liners who opposed him becoming speaker by agreeing to change House rules so that any one person could bring a motion to the floor to remove him as speaker.

“It’s because in the beginning of this Congress, in order to secure the speakership, McCarthy was willing to give up the stability of the House of Representatives in order to have the gavel,” said Bishop, a Democrat from Albany. “Now that he has that gavel, it’s very clear to everyone that we are in great peril.”

Clyde was among that group of about 20 lawmakers who initially blocked McCarthy from becoming speaker, forcing 15 rounds of voting. More recently, Gaetz and some of the others in that group have accused McCarthy of failing to follow through with the promises he made to them.

The appropriations process has brought that to a head, and several conservatives expressed anger over the weekend after McCarthy introduced legislation to temporarily fund the government and avert a shutdown. But he did so by dropping his efforts to gain the support of conservatives and instead putting a bill on the floor that received support from all but one Democrat and was opposed by 90 Republicans.

Clyde and four others from Georgia voted “no” on the bill, but none of them have said they will support ousting McCarthy as a result.

Greene, who opposed the stopgap legislation, posted a lengthy thread on X that concluded with her saying she believed McCarthy should remain speaker.

“I agree with Matt Gaetz that things must change, but I don’t agree that a motion to vacate will effectively create the changes needed to solve the intentional systemic failure that create the annual never ending (continuing resolutions) and Christmas omnibus mega spending packages,” the Rome Republican wrote.

Greene also has close ties to Gaetz, who like her is a surrogate for former President Donald Trump. She also made clear that she would not support an effort to expel Gaetz from the House, something McCarthy loyalists have floated in recent days.

U.S. Rep. Rick McCormick, who also voted against the funding legislation, called Gaetz’s efforts an “unrealistic attempt to replace the speaker.”