Abrams vows to raise minimum teacher pay to $50K if elected governor

Abrams rolled out her proposal in tandem with the endorsement from the Georgia Association of Educators, an influential advocacy group that represents roughly 23,000 teachers across the state.

The Democrat’s campaign hopes her push for a pay hike for about 118,000 teachers gives supporters a new rallying cry in a tough midterm climate for Democrats, as voters worried about high inflation and energy prices focus on pocketbook issues.

Within the last week, she pressed Kemp to extend the motor fuel tax break until 2023 and pushed the White House to forgive student loan debt. And she criticized the state’s handling of federal funds aimed at helping struggling families avoid evictions.

The base pay for teachers in Georgia is about $39,000. A National Education Association study published in April ranked the state’s starting teacher salary 35th in the nation. Under Abrams’ plan, Georgia would be pushed into the top 10.

The average salary for Georgia teachers is higher, since pay ranges based on experience, certification level and geography, as most local governments offer supplements.

Last year, the average salary for American public school teachers was $65,293. Georgia’s public school teachers fell in the middle range, with an average salary of $60,553.

The new proposed pay hike would put added pressure on Georgia’s fiscal bottom line.

During solid economic times, the state usually takes in about $1 billion in new revenue each year. But growing school enrollment and Medicaid costs take up a major chunk of that spending, leaving less wiggle room to pay for other priorities.

To pass his teacher pay hike, Kemp carved it up in two different installments. He secured a $3,000 increase in 2019 shortly after he narrowly defeated Abrams.

A GOP clash over whether to slash taxes rather than boost teacher pay, then economic fallout from the pandemic, delayed the passage of the remaining $2,000 until this year.

In all, state financial officials estimate the $5,000 pay raise wound up costing about $1 billion.

The Democrat’s plan is based on projections that show the state’s tax collections will grow about 3.5% a year, or at least $1.1 billion annually, said spokeswoman Jaylen Black.

Under the campaign’s calculations, that leaves enough room to finance the $412 million annual pay raise along with the estimated $264 million price tag for expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, another cornerstone of Abrams’ bid for governor.

The election-year pledges for higher teacher pay is not unusual in Georgia politics.

When Gov. Zell Miller was running for another term in 1994, one of the pillars of his platform included 6% pay raises for each year of his second term. Thanks partly to a strong economy during his second term, Miller fulfilled that promise.

Staff Writer Maureen Downey contributed to this article.