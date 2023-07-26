Politics

A primary night recap: What happened in Georgia?

1 minute ago

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis routed her opponent. U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath demolished her rivals. And Georgia Supreme Court Justice Andrew Pinson defeated a challenger in one of the state’s most closely watched races.

Up and down the Georgia ballot for Tuesday’s primaries, most incumbents prevailed over challengers, proving anew the perils of trying to unseat an officeholder. That proved true even in races with well-funded rivals who soaked up media attention.

