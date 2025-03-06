A power play in Georgia and Crossover Day in the Gold Dome

Today’s episode of the AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast features a conversation with Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns.
But first, hosts Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell discuss the latest developments in the 2026 race for Georgia governor after U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath made the first move toward a likely run.
McBath, a four-term congresswoman who’s emerged as a powerful voice in Washington for gun control restrictions, is the first Georgia Democrat to launch an exploratory committee that allows her to start fundraising ahead of a potential gubernatorial campaign.
The AJC reported McBath’s decision hours after President Donald Trump called out wasteful government spending during his address to a joint session of Congress – and falsely claimed that Stacey Abrams, a former Democratic candidate for Georgia governor, stole $2 billion in tax payer funding.
PolitiFact rated Trump’s claim false. Abrams defended herself on X.
Over at the Georgia State Capitol, it’s Crossover Day. That’s the deadline for bills to pass from one chamber to another.
“[It’s] just like final inspection in the military. You gotta pass it. You gotta be ready for it,” said veteran state Sen. Ed Harbison, D-Columbus, of the legislative deadline. “Not one Russian rope or Irish pennant can be out of place.”
House Speaker Jon Burns spoke with the AJC about the rest of the legislative session, including school safety as a top priority.
“I hope that the Senate will join with us and we will move forward school safety because it is so critically important to the learning process,” said Burns.
New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Lucy McBath makes opening move in 2026 race for Georgia governor
The Democratic congresswoman launched a committee that allows her to start raising campaign cash. Allies say a full-scale campaign could begin in weeks.
Favorite foil? Stacey Abrams gets prime time attention from Donald Trump
Abrams has long been a target of Georgia Republicans. Now, Trump and national GOP leaders are following their lead.
Featured
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Lucy McBath makes opening move in 2026 race for Georgia governor
The Democratic congresswoman launched a committee that allows her to start raising campaign cash. Allies say a full-scale campaign could begin in weeks.
Georgia inches closer to statewide school cellphone ban
The statewide ban would affect more than 1 million kids in grades K-8 who attend public schools.
Federal agency listed 443 properties for ‘disposal.’ It pulled them hours later
The federal agency that oversees the government’s real estate portfolio on Wednesday took down from the web a list of hundreds of office complexes it deemed “non-core assets."