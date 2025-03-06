A power play in Georgia and Crossover Day in the Gold Dome

The AJC reported McBath’s decision hours after President Donald Trump called out wasteful government spending during his address to a joint session of Congress – and falsely claimed that Stacey Abrams, a former Democratic candidate for Georgia governor, stole $2 billion in tax payer funding.

PolitiFact rated Trump’s claim false. Abrams defended herself on X.

I'm proud of my work protecting civil rights & lowering energy costs for Georgians.



Someone has to deliver — because Trump is taking our hard-earned money to cut Elon Musk's taxes. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) March 5, 2025

Over at the Georgia State Capitol, it’s Crossover Day. That’s the deadline for bills to pass from one chamber to another.

“[It’s] just like final inspection in the military. You gotta pass it. You gotta be ready for it,” said veteran state Sen. Ed Harbison, D-Columbus, of the legislative deadline. “Not one Russian rope or Irish pennant can be out of place.”

House Speaker Jon Burns spoke with the AJC about the rest of the legislative session, including school safety as a top priority.

“I hope that the Senate will join with us and we will move forward school safety because it is so critically important to the learning process , ” said Burns.

