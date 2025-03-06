Politics
A power play in Georgia and Crossover Day in the Gold Dome

Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell discuss Lucy McBath, the 2026 race for governor and this year’s legislative session
Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast is available on AJC.com and wherever you get your podcasts.
By
31 minutes ago

Today’s episode of the AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast features a conversation with Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns.

But first, hosts Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell discuss the latest developments in the 2026 race for Georgia governor after U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath made the first move toward a likely run.

McBath, a four-term congresswoman who’s emerged as a powerful voice in Washington for gun control restrictions, is the first Georgia Democrat to launch an exploratory committee that allows her to start fundraising ahead of a potential gubernatorial campaign.

The AJC reported McBath’s decision hours after President Donald Trump called out wasteful government spending during his address to a joint session of Congress – and falsely claimed that Stacey Abrams, a former Democratic candidate for Georgia governor, stole $2 billion in tax payer funding.

PolitiFact rated Trump’s claim false. Abrams defended herself on X.

Over at the Georgia State Capitol, it’s Crossover Day. That’s the deadline for bills to pass from one chamber to another.

“[It’s] just like final inspection in the military. You gotta pass it. You gotta be ready for it,” said veteran state Sen. Ed Harbison, D-Columbus, of the legislative deadline. “Not one Russian rope or Irish pennant can be out of place.”

House Speaker Jon Burns spoke with the AJC about the rest of the legislative session, including school safety as a top priority.

“I hope that the Senate will join with us and we will move forward school safety because it is so critically important to the learning process,” said Burns.

New episodes of the "Politically Georgia" podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts.

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/ AJC )

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The House Chambers is full of lawmakers and judges as Gov. Brian Kemp delivers the state of the state address in the House of Representatives at the Georgia Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

