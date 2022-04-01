How to check your lottery status for the AJC Peachtree Road Race — and what to do if you didn’t get a spot

If your heart is set on climbing Cardiac Hill with thousands of other runners, you can snag one of the spots set aside for supporters of the track club’s Kilometer Kids program. Your $200 sponsorship fee automatically places you in Start Wave E. Plus, you’ll be supporting an elementary or middle school kid’s participation in a program that teaches goal setting, healthy habits and community building through the sport of running. You can sign up for this option at https://register.hakuapp.com/?event=2d9f6276a20d8504ab49.

Explore 5 training tips for the AJC Peachtree Road Race

If you’ve tried all these options and come up empty, we have good news. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will guarantee entry for everyone who subscribes now with our unique Peachtree Road Race offer. Sign up for our Unlimited Digital Access subscription at a special rate for the next four months — long enough to enjoy all of our race coverage — and we’ll guarantee you an in-person race bib. Even better, the first 100 to take advantage of this offer will be entered in the race at no charge! Visit subscribe.ajc.com/prr for details and to sign up.

Keep up to date on training, cheering on the runners and more by signing up for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race newsletter.