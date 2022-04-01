How to check your lottery status for the AJC Peachtree Road Race — and what to do if you didn’t get a spot

Registration to run the 2022 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in person has closed. If you’re a member of the Atlanta Track Club, you know you have a spot at the starting line. If you registered in the lottery, however, you’re probably waiting to see if you got a bib.
The good news is you can find out your status with just the click of a mouse. Regardless of which category you registered in (member or nonmember), you can type your name into https://events.hakuapp.com/2d9f6276a20d8504ab49 to confirm your registration.
Don’t lose hope if your name yields no results — there are only about 60,000 spots for the 53rd running of the world’s largest 10K race. That doesn’t mean you can’t participate, however.
The track club guarantees a spot for everyone who chooses the virtual option. You have through May 31 to register at https://register.hakuapp.com/?event=2d9f6276a20d8504ab49.
Virtual participants won’t run on Peachtree Street, but they will receive a numbered bib and a finisher’s T-shirt. This is a great option for anyone who doesn’t like crowds or who forgot to register for the in-person event.
If your heart is set on climbing Cardiac Hill with thousands of other runners, you can snag one of the spots set aside for supporters of the track club’s Kilometer Kids program. Your $200 sponsorship fee automatically places you in Start Wave E. Plus, you’ll be supporting an elementary or middle school kid’s participation in a program that teaches goal setting, healthy habits and community building through the sport of running. You can sign up for this option at https://register.hakuapp.com/?event=2d9f6276a20d8504ab49.
If you’ve tried all these options and come up empty, we have good news. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will guarantee entry for everyone who subscribes now with our unique Peachtree Road Race offer. Sign up for our Unlimited Digital Access subscription at a special rate for the next four months — long enough to enjoy all of our race coverage — and we’ll guarantee you an in-person race bib. Even better, the first 100 to take advantage of this offer will be entered in the race at no charge! Visit subscribe.ajc.com/prr for details and to sign up.
