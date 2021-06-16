ajc logo
X

Vote now for who will sing anthem at AJC Peachtree Road Race

The winners of this year's "Oh, Say Can You Sing" contest are a Mikey Jones and his daughter, Nimaya Jones. Jones, a ninth-grade literature teacher at Robert Alexander High School, will be the voice you hear on the race's app. Ten-year-old Nimaya will be singing the anthem for those running the AJC Peachtree Junior. Nimaya attends Hiram Elementary School and performed the anthem for the school's Martin Luther King Jr. assembly this year. All race participants can download the app for free so they can play the anthems before they begin their runs

AJC Peachtree Road Race | 42 minutes ago
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
First place will sing July Fourth; second place will sing July 3

Before runners begin their 10K journey through Atlanta in a couple of weeks, they will stand with their hands on their hearts while the national anthem is sung. This has never changed, even with the race being virtual last year.

Now it’s time for you to select who will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” not only July 3-4, but also which child will perform before the Peachtree Junior on July 2.

ExploreAJC Peachtree Road Race 2021

11Alive and the Atlanta Track Club whittled down all entries in the “Oh, Say Can You Sing” contest to four finalists for the main race and two for the Peachtree Junior.

Here are your main race finalists:

Olivia Adams

Emerie Ediger

DeMille Cole Heard

Myra Sky

» Cast your vote here

Explore2021's T-shirt design

Here are your Peachtree Junior finalists:

Taylor Dillard

Haley Hopper

» Cast your vote here

Mikey Jones and his daughter, Nimaya Jones, were last year’s winners. They recorded their anthems so they could be played on the AJC Peachtree Road Race app.

You have to hurry if you want your favorites to kick off the races. Voting closes at noon Thursday. The winners will be notified Friday and announced to the public Monday.

ExploreHow to navigate the 2021 Atlanta Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top