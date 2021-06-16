Vote now for who will sing anthem at AJC Peachtree Road Race

Before runners begin their 10K journey through Atlanta in a couple of weeks, they will stand with their hands on their hearts while the national anthem is sung. This has never changed, even with the race being virtual last year.
Now it’s time for you to select who will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” not only July 3-4, but also which child will perform before the Peachtree Junior on July 2.
11Alive and the Atlanta Track Club whittled down all entries in the “Oh, Say Can You Sing” contest to four finalists for the main race and two for the Peachtree Junior.
Here are your main race finalists:
Olivia Adams
Emerie Ediger
DeMille Cole Heard
Myra Sky
Here are your Peachtree Junior finalists:
Taylor Dillard
Haley Hopper
Mikey Jones and his daughter, Nimaya Jones, were last year’s winners. They recorded their anthems so they could be played on the AJC Peachtree Road Race app.
You have to hurry if you want your favorites to kick off the races. Voting closes at noon Thursday. The winners will be notified Friday and announced to the public Monday.