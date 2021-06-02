2021 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt winner revealed

Leah Knighton’s design was inspired by her love for Georgia. “I wanted it to be simple but still show the key things that we associate with our state. I wanted to include a road design that went through the whole state outline. Peachtree street and Peachtree road really embody how I perceive Atlanta. The area is filled with diversity, art, history, and community.”

Knighton and her husband currently live in Lithonia where she works as an animator. It was her first time entering the contest, and she found out about it a week before the contest date. Knighton graduated from SCAD with a degree in animation.

The Atlanta Track Club surprised the winning T-shirt designer, Leah Knighton, Tuesday morning. Credit: Atlanta Track Club

Knighton created several designs before her family helped her decide on her final submission. She and her husband plan to run the race in person this year. “I used to live on Peachtree Street so it was dear to my heart. I tried to implement some of the things like the road and the peach.”

The AJC Peachtree Road Race will return to the Fourth of July weekend this year. The 52nd edition of the annual 10-kilometer race is planned for Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4. Runners and walkers will also have the opportunity to participate in the race virtually if they choose.

Registration for the virtual race is open until June 7, however, registration is closed for in-person participation.