AJC Peachtree Road Race returns with focus on safety

There won’t be the typical 60,000 entrants in this race. There will be fewer by design. Kenah said the ATC won’t know the number of entrants until early May. A COVID-19 advisory committee composed of members of the ATC, medical community, infectious-disease experts, officials from City of Atlanta and emergency-management personnel will help decide on the appropriate number of entrants.

“Our focus is on safety and mitigation,” he said. “If we focus on safety and mitigation, we will land on a number that’s comfortable for all.”

As part of the safety measures, the ATC is considering mandating proof of receiving the COVID vaccine or proof of testing as a last step to receiving a race bib. The same will be true of volunteers. There also will be a mask mandate for participants while at the start line and then again after they finish the race. Masks will be included as part of the race packets sent to participants.

Fluid areas likely will have closed containers and be self-serve as part of the safety efforts. There may be other steps taken that will be decided by the COVID advisory committee.

“Everyone will need to prepare for a very different race-course experience,” Kenah said.

When registering, participants can choose if they want to run July 3 or July 4. If many more choose the third than the fourth, Kenah said a decision will be made on when the race will be held. The City of Atlanta will drive the timeline on a decision for a one-day or two-day race.

In a typical, pre-COVID Peachtree, the starting window is five hours. That likely will be larger this year, whether the race is one day or two days, so that people can be safely spaced out at the Lenox Square starting line.

There will be a race expo in the week leading to the race, but details are to be determined. The same is true of the Peachtree Junior, for racers 14 years or younger. The one-mile race will finish at Piedmont Park, but the date and time are to be determined. The same health rules for the AJC Peachtree Road Race will apply to the Peachtree Junior.

There will be the treasured T-shirts … with one small change. Because of supply-chain timelines, the ATC needs to end the contest to pick the winning design for the T-shirts by the end of March. Designs can be submitted now through Feb. 19.

Lastly, the race will feature an elite field with prize money for U.S. athletes only. The Shepherd Center Wheelchair Division will again be held.