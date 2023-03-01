BreakingNews
UGA’s Jalen Carter charged with reckless driving and street racing
Vote now for the 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design

AJC Peachtree Road Race
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

The time has come once again to vote in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race T-shirt contest.

Each year, more than 50,000 participants join The AJC Peachtree Road Race on Fourth of July weekend — all eager for the coveted T-shirt.

The 54th edition of the annual 10-kilometer race is planned for Tuesday, July 4. As in recent years, runners and walkers will have the option to run in-person from Lenox Square to 10th Street or to the race join virtually.

A panel of judges from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Track Club, and the Atlanta running and walking community have narrowed down hundreds of submissions to five. Now the public has the chance to decide on the winning design online in the poll below.

Voting is open through March 31, 2022. You can vote once daily. The winning design will be kept a secret until it’s unveiled at the finish line and the first person receives their T-shirt in Piedmont Park.

“The kickoff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race T-Shirt Contest means Peachtree season is officially upon us,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club. “I hope when runners see this year’s designs, it will get them even more excited to sign up and join us for Atlanta’s greatest day on the Fourth of July.”

Along with having their artwork across the most prized piece of apparel of the summer, the winning designer will win $1,000.

This year’s T-shirts are on display at Lenox Square. Visit the mall level to view the designs in person.

Cast your vote below.

For the latest news on the AJC Peachtree Road Race, visit ajc.com/peachtree.

Keep up to date on training, cheering on the runners, and more by signing up for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race newsletter.

About the Author

Kiersten Willis is a Georgia-born native specialist for the revenue content team with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Responsible for helping to fulfill sponsorships, she also works on advertorial content and manages the Aging in Atlanta special print section. She's a graduate of the University of Georgia.

