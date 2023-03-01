Vote now for the 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design

“The kickoff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race T-Shirt Contest means Peachtree season is officially upon us,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club. “I hope when runners see this year’s designs, it will get them even more excited to sign up and join us for Atlanta’s greatest day on the Fourth of July.”

Along with having their artwork across the most prized piece of apparel of the summer, the winning designer will win $1,000.

This year’s T-shirts are on display at Lenox Square. Visit the mall level to view the designs in person.

Cast your vote below.

For the latest news on the AJC Peachtree Road Race, visit ajc.com/peachtree.

