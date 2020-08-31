Registration for the virtual AJC Peachtree Road Race now open

For the first time ever this year’s AJC Peachtree Road Race is going virtual and registration is for the race is now open. Interested runners have now through Nov. 1 to register.
The Atlanta Track Club recently announced that the AJC Peachtree Road Race would be virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The race traditionally takes place on July 4 but it was postponed to Nov. 26, with the hope that it would still be able to take place in person. But with the rise of cases across the state of Georgia, the organization opted for a virtual race.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Atlanta Track Club concluded a virtual race was the safest option for participants, volunteers, staff and the hundreds of city and state employees, many of whom are first responders, who come together to help deliver the event to Atlanta each year,” The Atlanta Track Club website said.
For the virtual race, runners and walkers can design a 6.2-mile course of their choosing. The track club will have an app that will enable participants to track their times and measure their performance against other finishers. The Virtual Running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race will still be held on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. Participants can complete the 10K between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m.
Starting today, you can register for the event here. Registration will remain open until Nov. 1 or when the race capacity of 60,000 participants has been reached. Registration fees are $42 for nonmembers and $38 for Atlanta Track Club members. All registrants are guaranteed entry, there is no lottery selection in the second round of registration.
