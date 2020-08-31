Registration for the virtual AJC Peachtree Road Race now open

The Atlanta Track Club recently announced that the AJC Peachtree Road Race would be virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Explore AJC Peachtree Road Race 2020

The race traditionally takes place on July 4 but it was postponed to Nov. 26, with the hope that it would still be able to take place in person. But with the rise of cases across the state of Georgia, the organization opted for a virtual race.