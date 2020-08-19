Answering questions about the AJC Peachtree Road Race going virtual

A: Runners and walkers can design a 6.2-mile course of their choosing. The track club will create an app that will enable participants to track their times and measure their performance against other finishers. The app will also play the sounds of the Peachtree, such as the blessings offered by Rev. Sam Candler of the Cathedral of St. Philip along the race course.

“Those course experiences are what make Peachtree special, and that’s what we’re going to lean into,” Kenah said.

For their race times to be counted, participants must complete their 10K during the 24 hours of Thanksgiving Day.

Kenah said that he was confident that, for entrants disappointed by the cancellation of the in-person event, “by the end of the day on Thanksgiving, they’ll be pleased with the outcome and be looking forward to July 4 of 2021.”

Q: What options did the track club have to run it in-person?

A: The club looked at staging four smaller races over the course of Thanksgiving weekend (Thursday-Sunday) in different parts of metropolitan Atlanta, and spreading the race start over a window of potentially 10 to 12 hours in order to keep runners and walkers socially distanced. They would have also had to supply their own hydration. However, Kenah said, “the scale of the event just made it too difficult.”

Q: How many are entered for the race?

A: About 34,000. There were 45,000 people who registered for the July 4 Peachtree. Of those, about 11,000 chose to run the Peachtree virtually on Independence Day, defer their entry to 2021, donate the $42 entry fee or ask for a refund.

On Aug. 31, the track club will open registration for those who would like to join the field. Registration will remain open until the field fills at the 60,000 cap.

Q: What about the T-shirts?

A: While receiving the finisher’s T-shirt at the end of the race is part of Peachtree tradition, such a possibility is obviously not possible. Instead, the track club will ship the T-shirts, race bibs and what Kenah called “a number of other swag items” to participants prior to Thanksgiving Day.

The T-shirts are the same as those created for the July 4 race with an additional screening created for the Thanksgiving event.

Q: Why not a new shirt made special for the occasion?

A: There were a couple reasons for not creating a new shirt, Kenah said. One, the design was selected in a vote, and the track club thought it was the right thing to do to stick with that choice. Two, sustainability has become a focus of the track club in recent years, Kenah said, “so trashing 60,000 shirts just didn’t feel right.”

Q: What about 2021?

A: “The assumption that the Atlanta Track Club is making right now is (that) in-person endurance events will continue to be challenged into the first quarter of 2021,” Kenah said. “But by registration period next year, and by July 4, we hope and believe that the reality on the ground here in Atlanta will allow us to return to the tradition that everyone knows and loves.”