Race with the bravest: 5k to benefit Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation

Each Sept. 11, the nation honors the brave men and women who rushed into the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center to save as many people as possible. This year, you can pay tribute to Atlanta’s brave first responders by taking part in the Firefighter 5K.

“I am honored to host the city’s inaugural Firefighter 5K, presented by Atlanta’s Bravest,” Taos Wynn, president and CEO of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation, said in a news release. “By creating an annual Firefighter 5K event, we are providing residents from across the Metro Atlanta region the opportunity to support and run alongside city first responders.”

The foundation is the only 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving the men and women of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. It supports workforce development and community initiatives.

According to fire chief Roderick M. Smith, the event isn’t just about running with your friends and family. For him and the department, it hits a little closer to home.

“By participating, you’re not only supporting our firefighters but also investing in the well-being of our city. It’s a chance to run with purpose, to celebrate our heroes, and to make a tangible difference in our community,” he said.

The details on where the event will start and finish have yet to be determined but it will be Sept. 7 in the metro area, with all proceeds benefiting the AFRF. Subsequent races will be on the Saturday before 9/11.

“The firefighters and medics of Atlanta Fire generously offer their time and talents on Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend and at the AJC Peachtree Road Race every year,” Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah said in the release. The track club is partnering with the foundation to produce the event. “We hope to spotlight the good work of Atlanta’s Bravest and say ‘thank you’ on behalf of Running City USA.”

Registration is open now, and participants can sign up here.