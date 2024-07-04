AJC Peachtree Road Race

Peachtree Road Race: What roads will be closed today

By AJC staff
1 hour ago

It’s race day for the “World’s Largest 10k,” that means road closures. For those not taking part in the race, here’s how to get around the race.

From the race’s start near Lenox Square, along its route down Peachtree, to the finish line on 10th Street just east of Piedmont, there will be closures on some of the busiest streets in Buckhead and Midtown.

Runners will start the race in waves, beginning at 7 a.m. By around 8:30, all runners will have started and Atlanta police will reopen the start area to normal traffic. Police will then begin closing off all traffic that crosses the 6.2-mile race route. That means no one will be able to cross Peachtree between Lenox Square and 10th Street in Midtown.

The stretch of 10th Street between Charles Allen Drive and Monroe Drive is closed. This is the area — in front of Midtown High School — where the post-race events will take place.

Find a full list of closures here, courtesy of Atlanta Track Club.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Author

AJC staff
The Latest
Atlanta Mayor: ‘Atlanta is on full display’ at AJC Peachtree Road Race
8m ago
Quick history of the iconic AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt to be revealed later
20m ago
Runners take MARTA to AJC Peachtree Road Race
22m ago
