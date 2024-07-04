Peachtree Road Race: What roads will be closed today

It’s race day for the “World’s Largest 10k,” that means road closures. For those not taking part in the race, here’s how to get around the race.

From the race’s start near Lenox Square, along its route down Peachtree, to the finish line on 10th Street just east of Piedmont, there will be closures on some of the busiest streets in Buckhead and Midtown.

Runners will start the race in waves, beginning at 7 a.m. By around 8:30, all runners will have started and Atlanta police will reopen the start area to normal traffic. Police will then begin closing off all traffic that crosses the 6.2-mile race route. That means no one will be able to cross Peachtree between Lenox Square and 10th Street in Midtown.