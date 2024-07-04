Local band provides soundtrack for runners at AJC Peachtree Road Race

Runners who just passed the 5k mark fist pumped and stopped to take videos of Spaghetti Junction as they played renditions of hit songs like “Should I Stay or Should I Go” by The Clash.
This is the bands fourth year playing at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.
”I love playing for people and the fact that they give the energy right back — and these guys have already run three miles,” Gus Garay, lead vocalist, said.
This was originally published on our Live Updates page.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
