AJC Peachtree Road Race

Local band provides soundtrack for runners at AJC Peachtree Road Race

By Libby Hobbs
1 hour ago

Runners who just passed the 5k mark fist pumped and stopped to take videos of Spaghetti Junction as they played renditions of hit songs like “Should I Stay or Should I Go” by The Clash.

This is the bands fourth year playing at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

”I love playing for people and the fact that they give the energy right back — and these guys have already run three miles,” Gus Garay, lead vocalist, said.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Author

