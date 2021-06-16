ajc logo
AJC Peachtree Road Race 2022: What to know if you’re joining in-person

Here's a look back at some images from the 50th AJC Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

AJC Peachtree Road Race
In less than a month, the 53rd running of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race will occur.

Participants can once again join the world’s largest 10K virtually. However, the annual event is also back in person Monday, July 4th. This is in an effort to reduce crowds and promote safety.

In-person participants should be aware of a few things for the big day. So here’s an FAQ.

How do I get my race number?

You can get your race number one of two ways this year.

Those who didn’t purchase race-day pickup when registering must visit the Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo presented by Publix. It will be July 2-3 in Hall C4 of the Georgia World Congress Center.

Those who puchased the mail option will have their number delivered to their address.

Can I get water on the course?

Yes. Hydration stations and water sprays will be along the course.

Does the course have a time limit?

Yes, the course will officially close at 11 a.m. It is also a timed event.

Is the course closed to traffic?

Yes, but participants should remain aware of their surroundings.

What’s not allowed on the course?

Pets, iPods or mp3 players, wheeled conveyance including baby strollers, bicycles, scooters, skateboards and inline skates are not allowed.

Are headphones allowed?

Music players and headphones are strongly discouraged for safety reasons.

Can I bring a backpack?

Participants are not permitted to run/walk with a backpack. Click here for a link to event/program policies.

Can I meet up with family and friends at the finish?

Yes. The family meeting area is in the meadow of Piedmont Park immediately when you exit the finish chute.

For more FAQs, visit the Atlanta Track Club website.

