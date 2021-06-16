AJC Peachtree Road Race 2022: What to know if you’re joining in-person

Those who puchased the mail option will have their number delivered to their address.

Can I get water on the course?

Yes. Hydration stations and water sprays will be along the course.

Does the course have a time limit?

Yes, the course will officially close at 11 a.m. It is also a timed event.

Is the course closed to traffic?

Yes, but participants should remain aware of their surroundings.

What’s not allowed on the course?

Pets, iPods or mp3 players, wheeled conveyance including baby strollers, bicycles, scooters, skateboards and inline skates are not allowed.

Are headphones allowed?

Music players and headphones are strongly discouraged for safety reasons.

Can I bring a backpack?

Participants are not permitted to run/walk with a backpack. Click here for a link to event/program policies.

Can I meet up with family and friends at the finish?

Yes. The family meeting area is in the meadow of Piedmont Park immediately when you exit the finish chute.

