Train for the Peachtree Road Race with Atlanta Track Club’s In-Training program

If you’re preparing to run The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, you might be feeling a little intimidated — running a 10K is no easy feat. But the Atlanta Track Club’s In-Training program can help you meet your goals whether you’re preparing for your first race or attempting to take home a ranked award.
The program can help with at-home or in-person training for $90 and $115 respectively. The 11-week plan combines long structured workouts along with midweek workouts led by certified coaches. Plus, the workouts can help you stay in shape throughout the spring and summer, not just for the Peachtree Road Race.
For the 2023 program, during the week, small group workouts are held throughout the city and running and walking experts will provide digital learning opportunities on Tuesday evenings at 7:30 p.m. Larger and longer workouts are held at various locations on Saturdays.
Along with the workouts, there’s also an online platform to build community while training for the world’s largest 10k race. Participants can also take advantage of deals and discounts from sponsors and specialty running stores.
When starting out, Atlanta Track Club recommends that participants be able to maintain an average speed of 18-20 minutes per mile for at least one mile. If participants are unable to meet this pace, they may be asked to reduce the length of their training runs to match training support. It should be noted that the program does not provide entry into the race.
Participants must be 18 years old or older, but those under the age of 16 may participate if accompanied by a parent who has signed a release. Registration is required for both the parent and the child.
Registration for the In-Training program is open now, with workouts beginning April 17. For more information, visit the club’s site.
