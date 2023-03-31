Train for the Peachtree Road Race with Atlanta Track Club’s In-Training program

The program can help with at-home or in-person training for $90 and $115 respectively. The 11-week plan combines long structured workouts along with midweek workouts led by certified coaches. Plus, the workouts can help you stay in shape throughout the spring and summer, not just for the Peachtree Road Race.

For the 2023 program, during the week, small group workouts are held throughout the city and running and walking experts will provide digital learning opportunities on Tuesday evenings at 7:30 p.m. Larger and longer workouts are held at various locations on Saturdays.