Registration for AJC Peachtree Road Race is open

AJC Peachtree Road Race
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Sign up now to run the ‘World’s Largest 10K’ in person or virtually

Registration for Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is now open.

The world’s largest 10k race returns on the Fourth of July for its 54th year as the city’s signature running event. Registration runs through June 4th or until the roughly 50,000 spots are filled. Atlanta Track Club announced last fall that it would abandon the old lottery system for this year’s race.

Atlanta Track Club expects to offer spots to runners from around the world. As is traditional, the course will start at Lenox Square and end at Piedmont Park, with plenty of excitement and energy along the way.

“There is only one Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race,” explained Atlanta Track Club vice president of marketing and communications Jay Holder. “And we’re excited to show runners and walkers from across the country and around the world why it’s such a special Atlanta tradition.”

For more than 50 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race has been the city’s signature running event. Let New York and Boston have their marathons — the Peachtree’s 10K distance ensures that this race is for everyone, from elite world-class runners to people running their first-ever event. And that inclusivity has made the AJC Peachtree Road Race the largest 10K event in the world.

How to register

All Atlanta Track Club members are guaranteed entry for $42, while non-members can register on a first-come, first-served basis until the spots are filled. The fee for non-members depends on the registration date:

  • March 15-29: $50
  • March 30-April 12: $55
  • April 13-26: $60
  • April 27-May 10: $65
  • May 11-24: $70
  • May 25-June 4: $75

The Peachtree also offers a guaranteed-available virtual running option open for everyone. All registrants must at least 10 years old by July 4, 2022 to run the race. Runners can register at this link.

For elite runners, The Atlanta Track Club is offering travel and lodging support and a prize purse worth $100,000. The club has also made a limited number of entries available to benefit its youth program, Kilometer Kids.

In addition to the main race, the Microsoft Peachtree Junior race for kids age 6-14, which will take place on July 2, is also open for registration.

Voting for the race’s signature T-shirt is open through March 31. In-person runners will receive the coveted shirt as they cross the finish line, while virtual racers will receive their shirt shortly afterwards.

