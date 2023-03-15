Registration for AJC Peachtree Road Race is open

How to register

All Atlanta Track Club members are guaranteed entry for $42, while non-members can register on a first-come, first-served basis until the spots are filled. The fee for non-members depends on the registration date:

March 15-29: $50

March 30-April 12: $55

April 13-26: $60

April 27-May 10: $65

May 11-24: $70

May 25-June 4: $75

The Peachtree also offers a guaranteed-available virtual running option open for everyone. All registrants must at least 10 years old by July 4, 2022 to run the race. Runners can register at this link.

For elite runners, The Atlanta Track Club is offering travel and lodging support and a prize purse worth $100,000. The club has also made a limited number of entries available to benefit its youth program, Kilometer Kids.

In addition to the main race, the Microsoft Peachtree Junior race for kids age 6-14, which will take place on July 2, is also open for registration.

Voting for the race’s signature T-shirt is open through March 31. In-person runners will receive the coveted shirt as they cross the finish line, while virtual racers will receive their shirt shortly afterwards.

