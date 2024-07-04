We're STARTING to get excited. 🎆So take a look at the #AJCPRR start waves and start map one more time for good measure. See you on July 3 & 4.📝https://t.co/vB34Hr889j pic.twitter.com/VZjghg1KPs— AJC Peachtree Road Race (@ajcprr) July 1, 2021 This was originally published on our Live Updates page.Editors' PicksCredit: APDengue cases are surging globally. What it means for Georgia2h agoCredit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJCGeorgia Gwinnett College to keep financial aid center open to help students2h agoCredit: TNSWorkers at two Atlanta-area Starbucks stores file for union vote2h agoCredit: APBiden awards Medal of Honor to soldiers from Civil War’s Great Locomotive ChaseCredit: APBiden awards Medal of Honor to soldiers from Civil War’s Great Locomotive ChaseCredit: APNFL must pay $4,707,259,944.64 in lawsuit, jury saysThe LatestThey sang the national anthem as the race is underway8m agoAtlanta Mayor: ‘Atlanta is on full display’ at AJC Peachtree Road Race14m agoQuick history of the iconic AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt to be revealed later25m agoFeaturedGo Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road RaceAJC Peachtree Road Race 2024: MARTA, ride-hailing on July Fourth2024 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures