AJC Peachtree Road Race

Here’s a course map for the race

1 hour ago

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Latest
They sang the national anthem as the race is underway
8m ago
Atlanta Mayor: ‘Atlanta is on full display’ at AJC Peachtree Road Race
14m ago
Quick history of the iconic AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt to be revealed later
25m ago
Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024: MARTA, ride-hailing on July Fourth
2024 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures