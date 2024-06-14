Peachtree Road Race: Kick off race day at the AJC Oasis

The 55th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race is nearly here, and this year’s race will feature a new event to welcome runners and their supporters: the AJC Oasis.

Located in the Lenox Square parking lot, just a few steps from the start line, the AJC Oasis will serve as a unique hospitality space for runners and fans alike. Grab a quick (and nutritious) snack and a drink, participate in an on-site warm up, and watch the live broadcast of the day’s events from this exclusive space — which also features VIP bathrooms and tents for some much-needed shade.

The Oasis will also include live entertainment from a DJ and custom AJC Peachtree Road Race photo opportunities. And all you have to do to get access is download the new AJC News app.

Exclusive Peachtree content on the AJC News app

Downloading the app will get you into the Oasis, but that’s not the only reason you should download it before race day. The app will feature tons of exclusive Peachtree Road Race content, including live updates throughout the race, a quick and easy way to look up your results, and app-only galleries and social media roundups.

And once the race is done, the AJC News app will help you stay informed and connected with our in-depth news coverage and personalized real-time news alerts. This app is free to download.