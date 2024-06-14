AJC Peachtree Road Race

Peachtree Road Race: Kick off race day at the AJC Oasis

Runners take off at the start of the 54th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Runners take off at the start of the 54th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
31 minutes ago

The 55th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race is nearly here, and this year’s race will feature a new event to welcome runners and their supporters: the AJC Oasis.

Located in the Lenox Square parking lot, just a few steps from the start line, the AJC Oasis will serve as a unique hospitality space for runners and fans alike. Grab a quick (and nutritious) snack and a drink, participate in an on-site warm up, and watch the live broadcast of the day’s events from this exclusive space — which also features VIP bathrooms and tents for some much-needed shade.

The Oasis will also include live entertainment from a DJ and custom AJC Peachtree Road Race photo opportunities. And all you have to do to get access is download the new AJC News app.

Exclusive Peachtree content on the AJC News app

Downloading the app will get you into the Oasis, but that’s not the only reason you should download it before race day. The app will feature tons of exclusive Peachtree Road Race content, including live updates throughout the race, a quick and easy way to look up your results, and app-only galleries and social media roundups.

And once the race is done, the AJC News app will help you stay informed and connected with our in-depth news coverage and personalized real-time news alerts. This app is free to download.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy

EXCLUSIVE
Former UGA football coach talks about his addiction, plans for future

Credit: John Spink/AJC

State’s tax take, so far, is off $368 million for fiscal year, but surplus likely
57m ago

Credit: SANDRA LEE-PHIPPS

R.E.M. performs live with original members for first time since 2007
2h ago

Truist investigates data breach, notifies employees and some customers
1h ago

Truist investigates data breach, notifies employees and some customers
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Family of Atlanta man detained by Taliban pushes feds to negotiate his release
The Latest

AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024: What to know about Peachtree Junior
2h ago
Ex-Fox 5 reporter Randy Travis has run 32 Peachtree Road Races, 47 marathons
VOTING CLOSED: Vote now for the Peachtree Road Race start line national anthem singers
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Timeline: The YSL trial in Atlanta
R.E.M. performs live with original members for first time since 2007
2h ago
DA Fani Willis says she’s been ‘attacked and over-sexualized’