Vote now for the 2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Peachtree Road Race returned back to normal after a year off due to the pandemic.

AJC Peachtree Road Race
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 minutes ago

The time has come once again to vote for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race T-shirt contest.

Each year, nearly 60,000 participants join The AJC Peachtree Road Race on Fourth of July weekend — all eager for the coveted T-shirt.

The 53rd edition of the annual 10-kilometer race is planned for Monday, July 4. As in recent years, runners and walkers will have the option to run in person from Lenox Square to 10th Street or join virtually.

This year’s theme is “There is Only One Peachtree,” signifying the race’s return to a one-day affair after COVID-19 led the event to be held over two days in 2021.

A panel of judges from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Track Club, and the Atlanta running and walking community have narrowed down hundreds of submissions to five. Now, the public has the chance to decide on the winning design online in the poll below.

Voting is open through March 31, 2022. You can vote once daily. The winning design will be kept a secret until it’s unveiled at the finish line and the first person receives their T-shirt in Piedmont Park.

“This shirt is a badge of honor for so many runners and walkers,” said Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah in a statement. “The contest and the suspense over which design will win is a big part of what makes the Peachtree the Peachtree.”

Along with having their artwork across the most prized piece of apparel of the summer, the winning will also win $1,000.

Cast your vote below.

Participant capacity has yet to be announced for this year’s race. However, the Atlanta Track Club will regularly consult and meet with members of the Atlanta medical community to assess the present conditions. Event safety efforts will be adjusted accordingly. Safety measures are applicable to everyone involved in the race, from vendors and staff to participants and volunteers.

For the latest news on the AJC Peachtree Road Race visit ajc.com/peachtree.

