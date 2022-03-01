Vote now for the 2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design

Voting is open through March 31, 2022. You can vote once daily. The winning design will be kept a secret until it’s unveiled at the finish line and the first person receives their T-shirt in Piedmont Park.

“This shirt is a badge of honor for so many runners and walkers,” said Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah in a statement. “The contest and the suspense over which design will win is a big part of what makes the Peachtree the Peachtree.”

Along with having their artwork across the most prized piece of apparel of the summer, the winning will also win $1,000.

Participant capacity has yet to be announced for this year’s race. However, the Atlanta Track Club will regularly consult and meet with members of the Atlanta medical community to assess the present conditions. Event safety efforts will be adjusted accordingly. Safety measures are applicable to everyone involved in the race, from vendors and staff to participants and volunteers.

