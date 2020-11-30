X

AJC Peachtree Road Race 2020: Final race day and results

2020 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt finalists This year’s T-shirt theme is “Move Forward with Atlanta,” the idea that the race continues to shape and show the way Atlanta has transformed and grown.

By Crystal Villarreal, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Sunday was the final day to complete the virtual running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race. To keep runners safe due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual race went virtual this year with participants having Nov. 26-29 to complete the world’s largest 10k.

In a traditional year, crowds cheer as finishers dash across the finish line, but you can still see who finished and the time it took them to complete the 6.2-mile race. Race results and finish times are available here, so you can see how the runners stacked up against one another.

On the first three days of the race, participants took to the streets using an app and often social media to document their virtual run, and the third day was no different. Several runners decided to complete their race on the last day and here are just a few of the posts shared on social media.

Atlanta Track Club took to Twitter to encourage runners to complete the race on the final day.

If you ran this year’s race in costume, don’t forget to enter the AJC Peachtree Road Race costume contest for a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card. Today is the last day to enter the contest. If you didn’t run this year, you can still vote for your favorite costume and enter to win a $100 Visa gift card. You can find more information about the costume contest here. Voting for the contest will close on Dec. 14, 2020.

