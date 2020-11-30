AJC Peachtree Road Race 2020: Final race day and results

In a traditional year, crowds cheer as finishers dash across the finish line, but you can still see who finished and the time it took them to complete the 6.2-mile race. Race results and finish times are available here, so you can see how the runners stacked up against one another.

On the first three days of the race, participants took to the streets using an app and often social media to document their virtual run, and the third day was no different. Several runners decided to complete their race on the last day and here are just a few of the posts shared on social media.