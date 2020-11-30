AJC Peachtree Road Race 2020: Final race day and results

Sunday was the final day to complete the virtual running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race. To keep runners safe due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual race went virtual this year with participants having Nov. 26-29 to complete the world’s largest 10k.
In a traditional year, crowds cheer as finishers dash across the finish line, but you can still see who finished and the time it took them to complete the 6.2-mile race. Race results and finish times are available here, so you can see how the runners stacked up against one another.
On the first three days of the race, participants took to the streets using an app and often social media to document their virtual run, and the third day was no different. Several runners decided to complete their race on the last day and here are just a few of the posts shared on social media.
Fun day completing the virtual #ajcprr. Especially proud of our 10 year old finisher! pic.twitter.com/ZG5RuS6NAj— David D (@davidhdickerson) November 30, 2020
@ajcprr @ajc 2020 Peachtree Road Race virtual 10K - stroller edition 😂. Set a new PR pushing Cozy in her stroller. #ajcprr pic.twitter.com/8fasdtKg1M— Daniel (@TarheelRunner4) November 29, 2020
This year the AJC Peachtree Road Race went virtual! We chalked a peach going over our own finish line. We can’t escape that Ga rain and suffered some damage to the piece but we got across the finish line just in time. #AJCPRR #PRRStartFinish #ajcprr2020 #peach @ajcprr @ajc pic.twitter.com/BaX0beHkal— 👸 (@JessitheQueen) November 29, 2020
Atlanta Track Club took to Twitter to encourage runners to complete the race on the final day.
Congratulations to the Fulton County Special K's for finishing their @ajcprr races this weekend! (Yes, their coach wore a turkey costume to inspire moral!🦃)— @ATLtrackclub (@ATLtrackclub) November 29, 2020
There is still over seven hours to complete your #AJCPRR. Finish strong! pic.twitter.com/nHLpuNjin4
I did it! I finished my 10k (6.2 miles) for the virtual Atlanta Peachtree Road race. My foot was giving me problems but I pursued. Horrible time (I walked almost every bit of it) but I did it. Yeah! #ajcprr This is one Atlanta tradition that 2020 can't stop.— Angela Abbott (@angelaabbott714) November 29, 2020
We can’t travel to races but I guess this is kind of like the same thing? With everything that has happened this year, I’m glad to still have a sense of humor! 🤣 #ajcprr pic.twitter.com/eRcDPixXDz— Kelsey LeFevour (@KelseyLeFevour) November 29, 2020
I tripped and fell halfway, got scraped and bruised but I finished!! #ajcprr pic.twitter.com/32MIg3XUw5— jennexer (@jennexer1) November 29, 2020
We just finished the virtual 10K Peachtree Road Race with a grateful heart and a huge smile! ❤️ #ajcprr pic.twitter.com/8v27muYKgf— Ms. E (@HAESPartners) November 29, 2020
Finished the virtual Peachtree Road Race 2020 #ajcprr 🏃🏼♀️— Diane Horn (@finny1963) November 29, 2020
I waited until the last day but I got it done. The official app thinks I ran 16.1 miles so I might be in time group one next year. #ajcprr pic.twitter.com/Bcj78NaC4A— Anthony Rodriguez (@tonyrod) November 29, 2020
Ran my virtual Peachtree Road Race 10k at the Chattahoochee River today. My first #ajcprr & my first 10k since 1980. Aimed for 50 min & almost got there. pic.twitter.com/FlH8VVK3B8— Allison A. Bailes III (@allisonbailes) November 29, 2020
If you ran this year’s race in costume, don’t forget to enter the AJC Peachtree Road Race costume contest for a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card. Today is the last day to enter the contest. If you didn’t run this year, you can still vote for your favorite costume and enter to win a $100 Visa gift card. You can find more information about the costume contest here. Voting for the contest will close on Dec. 14, 2020.