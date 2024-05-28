Otis Redding’s estate partners with Sony to administer the Macon legend’s catalog

Though he died in a plane crash nearly 57 years ago at age 26, Redding’s family and others have kept his dream alive through the Otis Redding Foundation and will now continue those efforts through the Sony partnership.

Redding’s widow, Zelma Redding, said in a news release that efforts to keep her late husband’s legacy alive will continue.

“For over 50 years I have been diligent to make sure Otis’ legacy remains relevant and recognizable around the world. I feel that the Sony Music Publishing team can assist my family in this never-ending effort”, she said.

Redding’s music continues to influence pop-culture and musicians in all genres, as evidenced by artists including The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Jay-Z and Willie Nelson. He was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989, the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1994 and honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999.

Redding, a songwriter and producer, is considered by many to be one of the most influential performers in the history of American popular music. He’s considered a trailblazer in soul and R&B music due to his gospel-inspired, stylistic singing.

“As one of the most significant songwriters of our lifetime, Otis Redding remains an American treasure,” Jon Platt, Sony Music Publishing chairman & CEO, said in the release. “Otis’ songs have shaped the cultural landscape across genres and generations, and it is a privilege to partner with the Redding family as stateside custodians of this singular music catalog.”

“The King of Soul” released his debut album, “Pain In My Heart” in 1964 which produced his first hit single, “These Arms of Mine.” The song reached No. 20 on the R&B charts, and was included on several soundtracks, and most prominently in the movie “Dirty Dancing.”

Redding is known for other chart-topping hits including “Respect,” which was also a top hit for Aretha Franklin, “Try A Little Tenderness,” and “Hard To Handle,” which was covered by the Black Crowes.

Prior to his untimely death, Redding co-wrote “(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay” with Steve Cropper, which was released posthumously in 1968 following his death on Dec. 10, 1967. The song hit No. 1 on the pop and R&B charts and received two Grammy Awards in 1969.

Brian Monaco, Sony Music Publishing president and global chief marketing officer said in the news release that Redding was a rare talent – his songs unmistakably brilliant and their enduring impact continues to remain strong to this day.

“We are honored to join forces with the Redding family to represent his catalog and strengthen his legacy as one of the most iconic songwriters in American history,” he shared.

In 2022, the Otis Redding Foundation announced plans for a 9,000-square-foot Otis Redding Center for the Arts located in Macon, a place famous for its musical talent and heritage.

