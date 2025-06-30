Musical 'Hamilton' and historian Ron Chernow to receive Liberty Medal awards

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Broadway musical “Hamilton” and the historian whose book inspired it will collect the National Constitution Center's Liberty Medal this fall, an award for efforts to spread liberty around the world.

Ron Chernow and " Hamilton " will collect the medal and its $100,000 cash prize at an event in October on Philadelphia's Independence Mall.

Award organizers credited the book and musical for having a “singular impact” by bringing to life and spreading the story of the U.S. Constitution and Alexander Hamilton, a pivotal figure in drafting and promoting the governing document. He was also the first U.S. treasury secretary.