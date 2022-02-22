Come on, AJC, let us know what’s really going on

Congratulations, AJC - it was not until page 11 (AJC, Feb. 11) that COVID news appeared - also gone were the masthead stats of cases, deaths, etc. Will it be “racism,” “voter suppression,” “January 6th misdemeanor charges being handed down,” or the tried and true “Trump is bad” news that will carry you guys? Surely, there will be no time to invest in looking into “inflation caused by poor government decisions,” “negative impact to our children over unneeded mask mandates,” or “coverage of the positive impact that the Canadian truckers have had.”

Keep up the good work of letting us know “what’s really going on.”

SCOTT GOWER, MILLEDGEVILLE