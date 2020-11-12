Readers Write

Pitts feeling ever-aggrieved while nation grows more diverse
Regarding “Happy endings in America’s history are not guaranteed” (Opinion, Nov. 8), one would think that with Trump losing the election, Mr. Pitts would be in a more upbeat state of mind. Sadly, but predictably, that race-baiting sad sack seems angrier than ever. Reading between the lines of his Sunday piece, getting rid of Trump wasn’t sufficient for Pitts. Now we need to get rid of anyone and everyone who supported him to make the country perfect. Sorry to inform Mr. Pitts – no country will ever be perfect. Meanwhile, most of the rest of us in America, white and of color, living in the real world, will continue getting along just fine for the most part, integrating and diversifying more every day, while he stays sad and angry. And, hopefully, under a rock, writing his next bitter and hateful diatribe for the AJC.
GEOFF KNAFOU, HOG MOUNTAIN
The AJC must continue to hold our leaders accountable
Your Sunday editorial was spot on, criticizing those who have made, and are making, unfounded allegations about vote fraud in Georgia, “Don’t baselessly impugn integrity of Ga. vote count,” (Opinion, Nov. 8). However, you made one glaring omission, and that was to point directly to Donald Trump as the primary agent of these unfounded allegations. He has been doing this for weeks, and now his supporters and sycophants have taken up these charges. If he had not begun these completely unfounded, at least up to now, charges and had graciously accepted defeat, the U.S. would not be in the precarious position we now find ourselves. And I might add, Republicans such as Lindsay Graham and Ted Cruz are doing further damage to our republic by urging Trump to continue these unfounded allegations. I sincerely urge The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to uphold one of its most sacred responsibilities: to hold our elected leaders accountable. GEORGE DIXON, CARROLLTON