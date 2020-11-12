Readers Write

The AJC must continue to hold our leaders accountable

Your Sunday editorial was spot on, criticizing those who have made, and are making, unfounded allegations about vote fraud in Georgia, “Don’t baselessly impugn integrity of Ga. vote count,” (Opinion, Nov. 8). However, you made one glaring omission, and that was to point directly to Donald Trump as the primary agent of these unfounded allegations. He has been doing this for weeks, and now his supporters and sycophants have taken up these charges. If he had not begun these completely unfounded, at least up to now, charges and had graciously accepted defeat, the U.S. would not be in the precarious position we now find ourselves. And I might add, Republicans such as Lindsay Graham and Ted Cruz are doing further damage to our republic by urging Trump to continue these unfounded allegations. I sincerely urge The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to uphold one of its most sacred responsibilities: to hold our elected leaders accountable. GEORGE DIXON, CARROLLTON