The national debt just eclipsed $30 trillion. It needs to be analyzed in light of annual revenue and expenditures. Last year, the federal government raised $4 trillion and spent $6.8 trillion. Ah, the pandemic. Yes, but the Congressional Budget Office sees annual deficits (that turn into additions to the debt, in rough terms) averaging over $1 trillion per year for the next 10years. And, the debt is is expected to continue to outgrow the economy’s growth rate.

Public debt is $24 trillion, and the Fed owns $6 trillion of it via quantitative easing (i.e., money printing). The printer will allegedly be put on hold soon to quell inflation. At $18 trillion of public debt, an average Treasury rate of 5 percent would produce interest of $900 billion -- insurrection material. So, rates must stay low.