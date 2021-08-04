Readers Write

EPD’s decision is permanent. Be responsible now for protecting our water and our great, great, great-grandchildren.

CYNTHIA PATTERSON, MARIETTA

Tax commissioners should not benefit from collections

There has been much discussion of some county tax commissioners paid for contracting with other counties or cities to collect their taxes.

This collection issue should be a no-brainer. First, the tax commissioner is paid a salary for doing the job. Second, they have employees who do the work required.

It would benefit the department to contract out the billing/collecting for others, but the money made should come back to the tax commissioner’s office, not to the tax commissioner personally.

These charges should be enough to cover the extra work involved.

Otherwise, they should not agree to collect for the outside entity in the first place.

JOHN GLEATON, MONROE