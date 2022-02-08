I have noticed three similar coincidences with these events:

1. Times -- early morning (1 a.m.- 4 a.m.)

2. Sites -- bars or clubs

3. Influences -- high usage of alcohol

The big discussion by the mayor, police, and elected officials is “what can we do to get a handle on these senseless shootings?”

For a six-month trial, I suggest closing the bars and clubs at 1 a.m. -- go home!

Let’s see what the statistics reflect after that change.

NITA ANDERSON, MARIETTA

Fill existing jobs before creating new ones

Why are so many elected officials focusing on creating jobs when there are literally millions of existing jobs that are not filled? These include truck drivers, school bus drivers, manufacturing workers, restaurant staff, nurses, etc. For the economy to get better, a better focus would be working on getting the existing jobs filled before adding to the openings.

MIKE DEAL, ALPHARETTA