Legislators spending too much time on CRT, a non-problem
I am confused. I thought conservatives considered the need for trigger warnings in classrooms nothing but politically correct nonsense. It’s a form of coddling, and if something taught makes a student uncomfortable, they should just toughen up. History is not always written by the victors of any given place and time and is sometimes uncomfortable. But when it comes to anything that might make a white student feel uncomfortable, all bets are off. The Georgia legislature is spending way too much time on a problem that doesn’t exist, nor do they really understand CRT. Finally, as with banning certain books, students will become curious and give more attention to subjects some group feels are off-limits or inappropriate.
RODGER BURGESS, ATLANTA
Solution to Atlanta gun violence: close bars early
Daily, the morning news is filled with reports of shootings, injuries, and in many times deaths in Atlanta over the previous night.
I have noticed three similar coincidences with these events:
1. Times -- early morning (1 a.m.- 4 a.m.)
2. Sites -- bars or clubs
3. Influences -- high usage of alcohol
The big discussion by the mayor, police, and elected officials is “what can we do to get a handle on these senseless shootings?”
For a six-month trial, I suggest closing the bars and clubs at 1 a.m. -- go home!
Let’s see what the statistics reflect after that change.
NITA ANDERSON, MARIETTA
Fill existing jobs before creating new ones
Why are so many elected officials focusing on creating jobs when there are literally millions of existing jobs that are not filled? These include truck drivers, school bus drivers, manufacturing workers, restaurant staff, nurses, etc. For the economy to get better, a better focus would be working on getting the existing jobs filled before adding to the openings.
MIKE DEAL, ALPHARETTA