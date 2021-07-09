Readers Write

Leonard Pitts (“Why conservatives find education dangerous,” Opinion, July 4) asserts that conservatism now has no intellectual foundation and that educated liberals have not been indoctrinated, but rather have learned how to think.

I am a conservative college professor with a Ph.D. in business. I view the foundations of conservatism as limited government, fiscal responsibility, and personal freedom and opportunity. I use facts and reasoning, including an appreciation for how economic incentives work to draw conclusions including: high taxes and heavy regulation suppress economic growth and harm many workers, paying people not to work when we are coming out of a pandemic causes many people not to work, and proposing to spend tens of trillions to turn American energy green and have essentially zero effect on global temperatures does not make economic sense. Count me as an educated conservative.