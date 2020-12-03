Readers Write

Perdue, Loeffler understand and stood by Ga. businesses during pandemic
I’m a Georgia business owner, and like many others, our company has a COVID-19 story. But unlike thousands of small businesses around the country forced to close their doors, our story continues to get better. I’m thankful for clients who continue to trust us and employees who rally when it matters. And I’m thankful to have elected officials like David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler fight to protect our ability to run our businesses. In response to the pandemic, Perdue and Loeffler helped secure billions of dollars in relief for small businesses in Georgia and across the country. They are stalwart champions for free enterprise and understand that businesses thrive when government interference is limited. Free enterprise equates to worthwhile jobs, healthy and vibrant communities, and a better Georgia economy. I’m proud to support two U.S. Senators who have fought tirelessly to keep Georgians on the job.
BRYAN OWEN, MARIETTA
Ruthless efforts to hold on to power at any cost undermine American democracy
A famous quote says, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.” The Georgia election has been run fairly, and the laws have been followed. The citizens have spoken. President-elect Biden will be our next president. The results have been certified and the recount is complete. Why allow this to go on and, even more egregiously, why should our hard-earned tax money be used to fund the insanity? The current administration and those who continue to support President Trump and/or remain silent undermine our democracy and show their true colors and aim – to hold on to power at any cost, even the safety, health and security of American citizens. For those who use the flag as their banner and call themselves patriots, such behavior is blatantly the opposite.
JOAN IMMERMAN, DUNWOODY