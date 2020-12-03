Readers Write

Ruthless efforts to hold on to power at any cost undermine American democracy

A famous quote says, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.” The Georgia election has been run fairly, and the laws have been followed. The citizens have spoken. President-elect Biden will be our next president. The results have been certified and the recount is complete. Why allow this to go on and, even more egregiously, why should our hard-earned tax money be used to fund the insanity? The current administration and those who continue to support President Trump and/or remain silent undermine our democracy and show their true colors and aim – to hold on to power at any cost, even the safety, health and security of American citizens. For those who use the flag as their banner and call themselves patriots, such behavior is blatantly the opposite.