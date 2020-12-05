Readers Write

Four Senate candidates should speak to issues, not attack each other
All four Senate candidates in Georgia seem to think those who throw the most negativity against their opponents will win the election. Do they believe that is what we voters want to hear? Why not an ad where the candidates talk directly to voters? Tell us where you stand. Tell us where you differ from your opponent. When a candidate goes on the offense, this is followed by the opponent going on defense. Both parties need these two Senate seats. Our vote will count. Let’s let that vote be made as we consider what is best for our country.
ANN BOST, MARIETTA
Media, gov’t. officials should get vaccinated first to convince public
As stated in the AJC, people on all sides of the political spectrum do not have confidence in government or the media. If we are to be led, government and the media should show us the way. The government (executive, legislative, agencies – CDC, NIH) and the media (TV, print, a variety of organizations), along with their families, should be the first to be publicly vaccinated. After 14 days of watching for side effects or impacts, documented daily, the public could start being vaccinated. This way, we’d know everything is safe; you and your families will be the final test subjects. Show us that the science you profess to follow, and that your faith in decisions you are making for us, are sound. Be leaders, not talkers, and start to restore trust in our institutions for all Americans. Positive actions are needed to show us the way.
CRAIG LOWNES, SUWANEE
Runoff election gives Georgians opportunity to make a big statement
This word of encouragement is to former friends and neighbors and all citizens of Georgia. I am no longer a resident of Atlanta or Georgia, though I did live there for 13 years. A daughter was born there, one still lives there and, of course, I still have fond memories of Georgia. I was CEO of the Georgia Mental Health Association. I would like to encourage people to get out and vote for Mr. Ossoff and the Rev. Warnock. President Trump won the 2016 election because voters were tired of nothing happening in Washington. Little has changed. You have elected Mr. Bidden president. Your governor and secretary of state have suffered unfairly, and Georgia has an opportunity to make a statement. Don’t stop now; otherwise, nothing will ever change. –RICHARD E. HITT, COVINGTON, LA.
Sowing distrust of the media’s reaping harmful dividend now
Could the present situation have any more irony? From Day One of his presidency, Donald Trump did everything he could to encourage people not to believe the mainstream media. Now millions of people believe nothing and nobody, a crisis of credibility for which we, as a nation, will be paying for years, if not decades. So sad.
JOHN R. SIEGEL, ATLANTA