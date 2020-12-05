Readers Write

CRAIG LOWNES, SUWANEE

Runoff election gives Georgians opportunity to make a big statement

This word of encouragement is to former friends and neighbors and all citizens of Georgia. I am no longer a resident of Atlanta or Georgia, though I did live there for 13 years. A daughter was born there, one still lives there and, of course, I still have fond memories of Georgia. I was CEO of the Georgia Mental Health Association. I would like to encourage people to get out and vote for Mr. Ossoff and the Rev. Warnock. President Trump won the 2016 election because voters were tired of nothing happening in Washington. Little has changed. You have elected Mr. Bidden president. Your governor and secretary of state have suffered unfairly, and Georgia has an opportunity to make a statement. Don’t stop now; otherwise, nothing will ever change. –RICHARD E. HITT, COVINGTON, LA.

Sowing distrust of the media’s reaping harmful dividend now

Could the present situation have any more irony? From Day One of his presidency, Donald Trump did everything he could to encourage people not to believe the mainstream media. Now millions of people believe nothing and nobody, a crisis of credibility for which we, as a nation, will be paying for years, if not decades. So sad.

JOHN R. SIEGEL, ATLANTA