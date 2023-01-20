MARY M. POE, ATLANTA

Don’t blame school shootings on gun ownership

Maureen Downey’s column about school shootings, focusing on the number of guns being the reason behind the criminal incidents taking place in schools, bears scrutiny, (“Politicians fortify schools rather than control guns,” News, Jan. 17).

She doesn’t adequately question why school shootings have become more prevalent in the past 40 years than in the 150 years leading up to Columbine. She points the blame on the number of guns in this country, almost all of which are owned by law-abiding citizens.

Maybe she could ponder the question, why weren’t school shootings happening frequently long before? Gun ownership has always been a fact of life and is prevalent in this country. Could it be something changed in societal/family structure, contributing to increased shootings since Columbine?

Perhaps the real reason for these horrible crimes says something about the society we have become. I suspect that if 393 million guns were really the problem, significantly more crimes would occur.

Don’t blame the guns. Look for the true reason elsewhere, then don’t shirk from reporting the truth.

DANNY AGAN, WASHINGTON, GA