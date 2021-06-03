Readers Write

Teachers should ignore anger, teach truth about race

Count me as one Southern white male senior who understands the necessity of teaching Critical Race Theory. This knowledge is not threatening to me.

I understand that I am not personally responsible for what my ancestors’ generations did to oppress people of color. But I certainly am responsible for doing what I can to help make up for the damage done. Educators should teach true American history, including that which is noble and that which is shameful. They should ignore the noisy, willfully ignorant mobs who turn up at school board meetings and bellow the same white rage that resulted in the horrid injustices against Black people in the slavery and Jim Crow eras and on into the present day.

And they should openly defy any laws passed by reactionary legislatures to censor them in their sacred mission of teaching truth.

CHRIS MOSER, STONECREST