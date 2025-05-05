Our path forward is to preserve clean energy credits. In Georgia’s 8th district alone, 270 jobs, $170 million in investments and four clean energy projects, including solar, need protection. Austin Scott, representative from the 8th district, could help preserve those jobs and preserve representative democracy by voting to limit presidential executive orders.

BOB JAMES, ATLANTA

Trump caved to Putin, abandoned Ukraine

As a 74-year-old American, I have always loved and been proud of my country. In 2016, Donald Trump became president, and America started to change negatively. We got some back in 2020, only to slide backward in 2024.

I am distraught by a number of things that have happened since the inauguration; the most distressing is abandoning Ukraine while caving to Putin’s demands. How can Trump expect Ukraine to surrender the territory occupied by Russia to Russia? Ukraine has fought hard and bravely to protect their country.

What would the president do if a country invaded America and demanded that they keep 20% of our territory? Are the president and the rest of the GOP aware of what happened in 1939? Do they not know that Putin, like Hitler, won’t stop in his quest for power and land?

I am embarrassed and ashamed of what America has become all because of power, ignorance and love for a dictator.

CLARE MILLIANS, ATLANTA

Nation needs Department of Education

I am writing this letter to call attention to the Department of Education’s important role in our country. The department carries out many duties, including fostering educational excellence, guaranteeing equal access to education and raising the standard of education worldwide.

Additionally, the Department of Education has an important role in enforcing laws such as Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which helps ensure all students have the opportunity to receive a high-quality education, no matter their background. It also collects data to inform educational practices and policies and identify areas for improvement.

It is essential for the Department of Education to remain so the nation can work toward an equitable and just education system for all students.

JORDEN CLAY, MABLETON