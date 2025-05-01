Opinion
Self-deportation can avert crisis

I just read the incredulous opinion piece saying our current immigration policy is causing a crisis in the illegal immigrant community. (“U.S. immigration policy spurs new crisis,” AJC, April 25) You break our laws by coming into the country illegally and worry about the anxiety you’re causing your children. The solution is to go back to your home country and take your children with you.

Democrats tell us we’re not acting like Christians if we believe in enforcing our immigration laws and go so far as to tell us what Jesus would do. Jesus believed in following the law. The Biden administration’s actions in opening the border were criminal.

Finally, we have a president doing his best to follow the law, fighting Democrat leftist judges every step of the way.

ALLEN JOHNSON, JOHNS CREEK

Kudos for Agnes Scott’s academic freedom stance

I am proud of Agnes Scott College for joining fellow higher institutions of learning in signing on to a statement that stands up for academic freedom and integrity. I was proud of Harvard’s standing up for the same after being the brunt of an assault on their integrity and freedom.

It seems that our universities and colleges are meeting this extraordinary, unnecessary and dangerous challenge. I can only hope that something changes soon to restore sanity to our government’s relationship with education, research, and learning.

ALIDA C. SILVERMAN, ATLANTA

Irony of budget cuts from pro-life president

Anyone with an ounce of compassion and empathy should be alarmed after reading two articles in the April 24 edition of the AJC. (“CDC axing maternal mortality research” and ”Cuts at CDC birth defect center harmful") Both cite budget cuts that stop research aimed at decreasing infant and maternal death rates and alleviating birth defects and the ongoing suffering of those affected. These cuts are being proposed and implemented by the Trump administration, which is purportedly “pro-life.”

This administration cut USAID, a small portion of the federal budget dedicated to helping people in need worldwide. According to the U.N. World Food Program, approximately 25,000 people die of hunger and related illnesses every day. That number will surely increase with U.S. aid cut drastically. Pro-life?

This is the administration that is cutting the FEMA disaster relief budget. Good luck after hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, fires and earthquakes.

Trump has said that the abortion issue should be addressed at the state level. The result is that women in different states have different legal rights. That’s a great way for him to duck a controversial issue that he cares nothing about.

If you voted for Trump because you think he is pro-life, you have been played by the consummate con man.

STEVE STILLMAN, SUWANEE

