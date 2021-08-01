Readers Write

It was reported in the AJC yesterday (”School counselor resigns over ban,” News, July 28) that a Cobb County school counselor resigned because the school board voted to ban the teaching of CRT. Good.

I hope she, and others of that same persuasion, got the message. Parents overwhelming do not want their children taught to focus on victimhood, oppressors and equity. Perhaps such counselors and teachers should relocate to a socialist/Marxist country (Cuba comes to mind) if they want to teach - no indoctrinate, children in these failed philosophies.

It was reported recently that U.S. students seriously lag many other countries in STEM education. I believe the U.S. recently ranked 37th in the world in math. It’s way past time our schools got back to focusing on our children’s mastery of reading, writing and math and less on feel good subjects. And they can sprinkle a little geography, grammar, punctuation and science as a bonus.

P.D. GOSSAGE, JOHNS CREEK

Hospital corporations want to create monopolies

Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely.

I live one mile from Eastside Hospital in Snellville. After reading your article about hospital mergers, I am even more scared to get sick. These companies have life or death powers over you, but won’t tell you how much it will cost to receive care. The hospital corporations want to create monopolies.

They will have to rename the admissions department the submissions department, where you turn over everything you have of value. These healthcare CEOs make Wall Street greed look tame in comparison.

ROBERTO ROMERO, SNELLVILLE

Education, economic institutions set good examples

There was a time when we could look to state and federal government for leadership in times of public emergency.

With more than 60% of Georgians still unvaccinated and few wearing masks at public gatherings, we are again at risk of the pandemic as the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly. Fearing a negative reaction from the “Trump base,” our governor refuses to impose needed vaccination and masking mandates. Public trust of medical science and government regulations have eroded, another legacy of the Trump era.

The needed leadership in this situation is arriving from unexpected sources - our pubic and private institutions. Corporations like Facebook, Google, Netflix, and Citigroup are mandating vaccination and/or masks, as are colleges, universities, and many public school systems. At this time when partisan politics has derailed governmental leadership, it is heartening that our economic and education institutions have stepped forward to set an example.

ARNOLD C. MCQUAIDE JR., BERKELEY LAKE