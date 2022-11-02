Readers Write

Abrams’ positions are out of touch with most Georgians
While listening to Stacey Abrams speak recently in a Georgia governor candidates’ debate, I almost choked on my sweet tea when she listed gang crime first when questioned about our greatest challenges. Why was I shocked? Because, while serving together in the legislature, she voted against the Gang Crime Bill, HB 874. This bill was directed at attacking the scourge of gang crime in Georgia. According to the GBI, gangs are responsible for the majority of violent crimes in our communities.
Abrams “No” vote was not a surprise. She opposes most bills tough on crime. She supports eliminating cash bail and supported the “defund the police” rhetoric when it became the rallying cry of the rioters in the streets in 2020.
As frustrating as Ms. Abrams’ hypocrisy is, it is not new. Her recent ads attacking Gov. Brian Kemp and suggesting that women may somehow be prosecuted for miscarriages is abhorrent. If you want the truth, straight from the bill itself, here it is: The Heartbeat Bill protects healthy babies once a heartbeat is detected. However, it has clear exceptions for miscarriages (line 93), ectopic pregnancies (line 94), medical futility (lines 104 to 106) and rape and incest (line 122).
Meanwhile, Abrams supports no limits to abortion. That position is out of touch with the overwhelming majority of Georgians.
State Rep. Jesse Petrea, R-Savannah
Abrams is clear best choice to be next Ga. governor
In response to Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy’s recent article “Abortion, crime and voting: A final Abrams-Kemp debate clash,” (Oct. 31), I urge Georgia voters to support Stacey Abrams as the Peach State’s next governor.
We need to elect leaders who know firsthand the real-life impact of the policies they’re backing, and know what it takes to get things done.
That’s why I’m urging you to support Stacey Abrams — a former city attorney, entrepreneur and legislator — in her gubernatorial bid.
Abrams, a pro-choice Democrat with significant leadership experience — in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors — will help Georgia thrive as governor.
Conversely, Brian Kemp is more concerned with using taxpayer dollars to enrich himself and his rich friends than helping working families that are struggling to make ends meet.
The choice is clear: Vote Stacey Abrams for governor on November 8.
Brett Broesder, founding executive director, Democrats Serve, Milford, Conn.