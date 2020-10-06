Readers Write

Debate showcased Dems' tired old socialist, welfare-state ideals

I watched the same presidential debate the Editorial Board watched (“What we learned from the debate,” Editorial, Oct. 1), and I saw yet another example of what the Democrats are all about, and it was nothing to be proud of. Biden, the straw man, made it plain enough to anyone watching that his main concern was an increase and extension of the Affordable Care Act, the centerpiece of liberals' effort to force employers to pay for employees' health insurance, and to force taxpayers to provide even more welfare for those eager to accept it. It was clear to me that Biden wants to continue the implementation of socialism begun by Obama and promised by Hillary through expanded welfare in order to garner votes by liberals, by those who believe the government owes them a living. Informed voters don’t need a debate to know where our survival lies, and it’s not in a Democratic, socialist-controlled government.