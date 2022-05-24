Now, as the city of Atlanta is about to make a giant step forward, the protesters are out in full force.

Nothing can justify throwing rocks at police and construction persons clearing the area of trespassers. With the price of gas, how do the protesters justify Molotov cocktails? These protesters are people who do not think and are easily led and manipulated by others for whatever their agenda de jure is.

All arguments against the new center do not ring clear, and someone wants to start trouble. I hope the city of Atlanta builds this center, and anyone who does not obey the law is arrested and taken to court.

Well-trained police and fire departments are what is needed -- not tree-huggers and paid-for protesters.

JOE T. ROBERSON, ATLANTA

University president raises embarrassing, should be refused or donated

Is no one embarrassed by these raises? What a discouraging story this is, and I would hope that these higher-salaried presidents would either refuse the $5,000 or donate it to an on-campus student organization.

Bet you neither of these things will happen.

When will Georgia’s money handouts end? I guess not until the November election.

MARYLOU MANDELL, STONE MOUNTAIN