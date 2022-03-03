It is time to reread “The Lord of the Rings.” Heroes like Frodo, wizards like Gandalf and Sauron, and titanic armies of men and nature (nature engages in the struggle). Peace cannot be restored until the Ring is destroyed in the mountain where it was forged. But even when this quest is accomplished and the Hobbits return home, they find their land invaded by a hostile force. There is no soft landing here.

It is time to reread this novel to gain some foothold, or mental and emotional handhold, on life in our current world, which differs from Tolkien’s mythical lands mainly in being “real.” The novel offers a kind of grim hope without romanticizing some absolute triumph by “good.”