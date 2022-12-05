Opinion/Solutions: Poll watchers who help people vote

This year’s election was the first since the state’s latest redistricting process, in which two new state House subdistricts were created in tribal areas. In those districts, two Native candidates won their races.

Nicole Donaghy, executive director of North Dakota Native Vote, said they are strong examples of why tribal communities need more seats at the table when voting maps are drawn. ”We cannot elect our own people unless there’s a focused effort to create a district that is majority Native American,” Donaghy contended.

However, one of the newly-created subdistricts is being challenged in court by the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, with leaders saying the lines still dilute the voting power of tribal members. Two incumbent state lawmakers with tribal roots, lost their reelection bids in November.

