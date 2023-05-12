Opinion: Working to hold the line on D.C. deficits

Unfortunately, I’ve seen a lot of misinformation swirling around online about our bill. Allow me to set the record straight: The Limit, Save, Grow Act does not cut VA benefits, does not cut the defense budget, and does not cut the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or Medicaid. Full stop.

Our bill simply caps discretionary spending (not mandatory spending, which includes Social Security and Medicare) for fiscal year 2024 to levels that were in place in December of 2022. The only changes to SNAP, TANF and Medicaid programs are work requirements to ensure that the hard earned tax dollars of Georgia families are lifting people out of poverty, not paying them to stay home. I haven’t met a single person in Georgia who disagrees with this goal.

The Limit, Save, Grow Act also includes measures to lower energy costs for all Americans by boosting domestic production. This means lower heating bills in the winter and lower A/C bills in the summer. In addition, our legislation forbids federal agencies like the Department of Transportation, Department of Labor, EPA, ATF, etc. from foisting massive, expensive regulations on the American people without first passing an up-or-down vote in Congress.

As a 20-year veteran of the Marines and Navy I know a national security threat when I see one and a national fiscal crisis falls into that category. We must curb unnecessary spending and work toward balancing the budget if we want to preserve the very benefits, entitlements and social safety nets that Democrats champion. Believe me, they won’t like what happens when our government can’t pay for these programs anymore. Washington has a chronic spending problem and brinksmanship over the debt limit every few years won’t work forever. Long term, the U.S. can’t just repeatedly raise the debt ceiling without addressing the underlying problems. No government (or individual) can function this way.

We can cut wasteful government projects and regulations without cutting vital services. We have to, if we want to save our nation. The Limit, Save, Grow Act is a small — but solid — step in the right direction.

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick represents Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.