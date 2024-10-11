Consider this: In an appearance on ABC’s “The View” on Tuesday, Harris announced her intentions to make long-term home care available through Medicare. Harris’s plan would help caregivers and families not bear all the costs and burdens of providing that care when they still have children at home or in college or a full-time job. Harris was a caregiver to her mother, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer when Harris was just 39 and serving as a district attorney in California.

I, too, know the serious financial and, yes, emotional impact of having a suddenly ill aging parent at home and needing care — not just for months but years. If families are not financially prepared, and if your senior parents do not have long-term care, disability or other insurances in place, as mine did not, you will have to find the resources to pay for medication and nursing care out of pocket. It completely changes the family dynamics and security.

A woman who has faced the same struggles as other American families could well be unstoppable.

And so, here we are.

Harris is running a historic 120-day sprint to the presidency very differently than any of her predecessors, including her the first woman presidential candidate for a major party, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Harris raised more than $1 billion in less than three months and has won the enthusiastic support of Republican women, including former Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. Hollywood icon Julia Roberts, a Smyrna native, and entertainment mogul Oprah Winfrey are on her side.

Harris is not afraid to talk about women’s issues. Reproductive freedom is a frequent talking point, as is health care access. And she’s strategic in her outreach to young voters. A stepmother to two 20-somethings, she knows young people. Her social media team is quick and funny and knows how to troll Trump. Plus, Harris makes time for nontraditional media (much to the ire of the national traditional media, I might add), including the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, to reach voters where they are.

Women just might save democracy in 2024 — and, in the process, lift people instead of tearing them down.